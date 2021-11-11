ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Attorney’s Office Joins in Recognizing National Native American Heritage Month, November 2021

By Jeff Tims
 7 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore.—On October 29, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. proclaimed November 2021 as National Native American Heritage Month. The proclamation honors the perseverance of American Indian and Alaska Native peoples and reaffirms the nation’s commitment to upholding trust and treaty responsibilities, strengthen Tribal sovereignty, and advance Tribal self-determination. The proclamation...

