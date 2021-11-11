ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr. Admits to Leading Vast Drug-Smuggling, Money Laundering Empire

By Jeff Tims
 7 days ago
NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – November 10, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Angel Dominguez Ramirez Jr. of Tamaulipas, Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court today to drug and money laundering charges, admitting that he was the leader of a trafficking organization that transported ton-quantities of cocaine from South America to Mexico and into...

