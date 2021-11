WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Richard Lee Edgell, of Belmont, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Edgell, 32, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Edgell admitted to distributing methamphetamine in January 2021 in Ohio County. Law enforcement seized 191 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” and 89 grams of fentanyl during a search of Edgell’s vehicle. They also recovered $12,380.00, which Edgell agreed to forfeit.

