Knoxville, TN

HSI investigation results in multiple federal drug and firearm convictions including contributing to an overdose death

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
 7 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Following a four-day jury trial in federal court, a Sevierville man was convicted of multiple drug charges involving the distribution and possession of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl as well as illegally possessing a firearm. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent...

