HSI investigation results in multiple federal drug and firearm convictions including contributing to an overdose death

Earlier today, at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, Michael Williams was sentenced by United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to 96 months’ imprisonment for setting fire to a vehicle at the home of a victim-witness who was expected to testify at trial in United States v. Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as “R. Kelly,” a case pending in the Eastern District of New York (“the Kelly case”). Williams set the car on fire in order to intimidate the victim-witness and prevent her from cooperating with the government’s investigation in the case. The amount of restitution will be determined by the Court at a later date.

