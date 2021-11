Like most locals, I have been following the Judge Mark Thompson case in the Summit Daily. The coverage has missed one critical element that should be investigated. I have examined the docket in this case and discovered that within the course of two hours, on a Saturday (when the court is traditionally closed), the district attorney’s office not only filed these charges but filed their suppression motion, which was granted that Saturday, all before noon. This is unheard of.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO