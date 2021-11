Miami, Florida – Today, 58-year-old Miami-Dade County resident Willie Curry was sentenced to six months in federal prison by Senior United States District Judge James Lawrence King after having pled guilty to wire fraud in connection with Curry’s fraudulent application to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a low-interest COVID-19 relief loan. In determining the sentence, Senior Judge King took into consideration Curry’s seven years of honorable service in the United States Army.

