Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., claimed critical race theory (CRT) isn’t being taught in schools, despite dozens of teachers in his own state pledging to continue teaching it. "I'm saddened by the fact that we aren't able to generate a narrative that is more truthful about what's going on, because critical race theory is not taught in elementary schools or high schools," Phillips told CNN in an interview published Thursday. "And it's time that we start articulating that a little better."

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO