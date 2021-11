WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Rocky Mount, North Carolina man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO