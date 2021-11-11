ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices steady after falling on signs U.S. may release more reserves

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by...

CNBC

OPEC member calls for calm after U.S. pressure to pump more oil

The UAE's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Wednesday defended OPEC and its allies' decision not to increase oil supply. "I would encourage people to calm, trust us," Suhail al-Mazrouei told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on "Street Signs Europe." He said the EIA predicts that there will be an oil surplus in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

US asks China to jointly steady oil prices report

The Biden administration has proposed the US and China jointly release oil from the two countries? strategic reserves to stabilize rising crude prices, Chinese media reports. US President Joe Biden, pressured at home to tap into the US' own strategic crude supplies, proposed that China do the same during a virtual meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Potential Strategic Reserve Release

(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark oil prices fell more than 3% Wednesday, dropping below their 50-day moving averages for the first time in about two months, signaling more selling could be on the horizon in the coming days. Brent futures dropped to a session low of $79.78 a barrel, slipping below the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Exclusive-China reserve bureau working on crude oil release

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state reserve bureau said on Wednesday it is working on a release of crude oil reserves although it declined to comment on a U.S. request to the world’s top consuming nations to tap stockpiles to ease global energy prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

U.S. asks big countries to coordinate releases from oil reserves: sources

The Biden administration has asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations to consider releasing some of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices and stimulate the economic recovery, according to several people familiar with the matter. Global oil prices touched seven-year highs in late October, with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil falls as U.S. gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.00 a barrel,...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

IEA says end of oil price rally in sight as output recovers

The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency said. Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest “the tide...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 655,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 12, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 107,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 491,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices was little changed in the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.74 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $80.76 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

