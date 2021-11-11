ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

Benton City nonprofit celebrates milestone by raising funds for homeless pets

By Dylan Carter
 7 days ago
Image credit: Prevent Homeless Pets

BENTON CITY, Wash. — After 12+ years, the Prevent Homeless Pets (PHP) Clinic has spayed or neutered 50,000 animals from across Benton County. Instead of taking a step back to celebrate this milestone in its operation, PHP is working on the next 50,000.

According to PHP Director Harriet Johnson, the organization has launched its annual Stitch-in-Time fundraiser with the slogan ‘$50,000 for 50,000 animals’.

In an effort to reduce the number of homeless pets in the area, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. This money will go back to Prevent Homeless Pets’ subsidized feral cay spay and neuter program.

The milestone 50,000th animal to be treated at the facility is a female community cat from a Pasco colony. The spay was completed on Wednesday, November 3, and the cat was returned to her home shortly after.

This nonprofit organization serves communities across Central and Southeastern Washington in addition to some Eastern Oregon communities.

Under WA state law, the nonprofit is allowed to serve two groups of animals: Unowned animals including feral or community cats or dogs as well as strays and adoptable pets at nonprofit shelters; as well as privately-owned pets belonging to low-income families.

If you are interested in donating to this cause, you may do so by sending a check to Prevent Homeless Pets at 1000 Irma Ln., Benton City, WA 99320. You can also send the money via PayPal (visit the website here for more information).

