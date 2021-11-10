ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A double elimination on 'The Masked Singer'! Identities of Pepper and Jester are revealed

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the Nov. 10 episode of " The Masked Singer ," including the identities of the unmasked celebrities.

" The Masked Singer " Group A semifinals meant double trouble for Wednesday's singers, as two were eliminated from the competition.

Bull dazzled the crowd with "Rain on Me" by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga . Skunk stunned with Etta James' "At Last." But while Harry Styles ' "Sign of the Times" showcased Pepper's beautiful vocals, the challenger was chopped. And Jester's rendition of The Soggy Bottom Boys' "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" couldn't keep him in the competition.

Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am (a judge on Fox's " Alter Ego ") joined the show's panel of amateur investigators: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. But it was Jeong who caused a commotion when he tried out the season's newest addition: a buzzer pressed when a panelist is certain they've figured out the identity of a contestant. If correct, the contestant must unmask immediately.

Catch up on 'The Masked Singer': Beach Ball wildcard falls flat; Honey Boo Boo and Mama June are eliminated

More 'Masked': Hamster runs off his wheel. Wildcard Jester makes eerie costume debut

Rapper will.i.am joined the panel for Fox's "Masked Singer" on Nov. 10, 2021. The Black Eyed Peas band member is a judge on the network's singing competition in which contestants are disguised by avatars, "Alter Ego." FOX

After Pepper's performance, a large slingshot launched a pillow with writing on it at Jeong. (The slingshot served up additional clues to the competitors' identities this week.) The pillow had "train" printed on it. Pepper told Jeong that  "not even gravity could stop that train from getting to you." This clue inspired Jeong to declare: "Honestly, I know exactly who this is." He summoned the "Take it Off Buzzer" to the stage, hit it, and guessed Pepper was singer Sara Bareilles , whom Jeong worked with on the former NBC comedy "Community." But Jeong's instincts were incorrect.

"Ken Jeong wrong!" show host Nick Cannon happily told him.

Dissatisfied, Jeong rushed the stage and pretended he was going to unmask Pepper, only to be returned to his seat by the show's "Men in Black."

Jester's clue pillow was launched at Thicke. "Hey twisted neighbor, have your cake and eat it!" Jester told the singer.

Cupcake is iced out on 'The Masked Singer'; wildcard Caterpillar gives 'front-runner performance'

'The Masked Singer': Oddball Baby character put to bed, wildcard Pepper turns up the heat

Jester was the first to be eliminated, summoning the panel's first impression guesses and final thoughts about his identity. Jeong doubled down on The Who's Roger Daltrey. Scherzinger swapped former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar for KISS lead singer Gene Simmons. Thicke traded Alice Cooper for the Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea. Jenny McCarthy felt good about her original guess of Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider and stuck with her hunch. Will.i.am bet on Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

Jester turned out to be Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon.

"It's very rare you meet people that have inspired generations, that gave liberty to people to express themselves and rebel," will.i.am told Lydon. "You mean so much to the world of music, and I just want to thank you for all that you've done for music."

"We've only got one life, and we must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one, for no reason," Lydon responded.

But Jester wasn't the only contestant to go up in smoke Wednesday. Pepper also unmasked, but not before the panel's final thoughts were revealed. Thicke switched from his initial instinct, "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen, to "This is Us" star and singer Mandy Moore. McCarthy traded Lana Del Rey for Dido. Jeong moved from Kesha to Pink. But Scherzinger stuck with her first thought, Natasha Bedingfield. And Will.i.am thought his guess of Sia was "Unstoppable."

One panelist was correct. Pepper was revealed to be Bedingfield, who enjoyed her time on the show.

"It's fun to be spicy," the singer said in review.

Episodes of "The Masked Singer" can be viewed on Fox's website .

'I'm out': Robin Thicke teases a 'Masked Singer' exit after this panelist's shocking guess

'This show is officially disturbing': Baby debuts on 'Masked Singer,' two more stars revealed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A double elimination on 'The Masked Singer'! Identities of Pepper and Jester are revealed

