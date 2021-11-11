ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s deadliest highway for wildlife is here in the Bay Area

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1jiw_0ct6BpgR00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Road Ecology Center at UC Davis released a new study on the impact collisions between wildlife and cars have on California drivers and animals.

The center mapped out about 15,000 miles of state highways in California that are likely hotspots for wildlife-vehicle conflicts (WVC).

As animals come into the road, drivers may hit them or try to avoid the animal which causes damage, injury, or even death.

The center is working with Caltrans to better protect animals and drivers.

In doing so, part of the study determined the deadliest highway in the state, which happens to be here in the Bay Area: I-280 between San Bruno and Cupertino.

“The highway with the consistently highest rate and cost of WVC in any given year in the last 5 has been I-280 on the San Francisco Peninsula, between San Bruno and Cupertino. Five of the top-20 highest cost, 1-mile segments of highway in CA are on I-280,” the report said.

According to the report, on 31 miles of I-280, the annual cost for WVC are $5.8 million, which is $187,897 per mile a year.

For the full report, visit the Road Ecology Center website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
San Bruno, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Cupertino, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom in Central Valley to highlight COVID-19 boosters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Kings County Tuesday in an effort to highlight the state’s opening of eligibility for booster shots to all Californians aged 18 years and older. Currently, boosters are approved six months after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland International expecting twice as many travelers this Thanksgiving compared to last year

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland International Airport (OAK) announced Wednesday that it expects nearly 170,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Between November 24 through November 28, the airport anticipates hosting approximately twice as many travelers as it did during last Thanksgiving. “We are ready to welcome far more Thanksgiving travelers to OAK this year […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Peninsula#Wildlife#Weather#The Road Ecology Center#Uc Davis#Caltrans#Wvc
KRON4 News

Single millennials should move to the Bay Area, report suggests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for love? Try moving to the Bay Area’s major cities. It’s apparently among the best places to live for single millennials, roughly defined as people born between 1981 and 1996. (That makes the oldest of them 40 years old, and the youngest 25 years old). Porch ranked San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

University of California lecturer strike called off, deal made

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A University of California lecturer strike planned for Wednesday has been called off just hours before the strike was set to begin The University Council-American Federation of Teachers, said a deal has been made. “This contract revolutionizes the first six years of a lecturer’s career at the UC,” said UC-AFT, ” Unlike […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy