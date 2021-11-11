California’s deadliest highway for wildlife is here in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Road Ecology Center at UC Davis released a new study on the impact collisions between wildlife and cars have on California drivers and animals.

The center mapped out about 15,000 miles of state highways in California that are likely hotspots for wildlife-vehicle conflicts (WVC).

As animals come into the road, drivers may hit them or try to avoid the animal which causes damage, injury, or even death.

The center is working with Caltrans to better protect animals and drivers.

In doing so, part of the study determined the deadliest highway in the state, which happens to be here in the Bay Area: I-280 between San Bruno and Cupertino.

“The highway with the consistently highest rate and cost of WVC in any given year in the last 5 has been I-280 on the San Francisco Peninsula, between San Bruno and Cupertino. Five of the top-20 highest cost, 1-mile segments of highway in CA are on I-280,” the report said.

According to the report, on 31 miles of I-280, the annual cost for WVC are $5.8 million, which is $187,897 per mile a year.

For the full report, visit the Road Ecology Center website .

