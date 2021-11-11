ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Police investigate after ATV, generator stolen from Somerset County residence

By Jared Weaver
 7 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after an ATV and a generator were stolen from a residence in Somerset County.

Police say that sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 a 2000 green Polaris ATV and a Honda generator were stolen from a property along Milow Kimmel Road in Quemahoning Township.

Two found on Pa. Turnpike after spending counterfeit money through Somerset, police say
  • Honda generator- Valued at $600.
  • Polaris ATV- Valued at $2,000.

The generator and ATV both have a monetary value of $2,600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at (814)-445-4104.

UPDATE: Missing 79-year-old found safe in Allegheny County

UPDATE 11/16 4:37 P.M.: Nancy Smith was located in Allegheny County and is safe, according to state police. The original story can be found below. INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for a 79-year-old Dilltown woman after her family members reported that she didn’t return home from a shopping trip Monday evening. […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Johnstown woman pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder from 2020 shooting

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder for her involvement in a 2020 shooting that left one person dead. Gabrielle Hudson pleaded guilty Hudson pled guilty to third-degree murder Nov. 10 and is to be sentenced by Judge Tulowitzki Jan. 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., according to the Cambria […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
What does the flashing blue light on vehicles mean?

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire company in Cambria County wants to remind the community what the flashing blue light on vehicles means and what to do when you see it. In Pennsylvania, a blue light flashing/revolving light displayed on a vehicle indicates a volunteer firefighter, or ambulance personnel, is responding to an […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Houtzdale resident sentenced for attempt to distribute meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempting to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Jeffrey Swanson, 51, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture that contained meth, according to information presented to the court. Swanson […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
Bridge inspections to cause lane closures in Blair, Huntingdon Counties

(WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern Railroad announced the partial closure of two roads in Blair County and Huntingdon County for overhead bridge inspections. In Blair County, Route 764 will be closed in Duncansville on Monday, Nov. 22. In Huntingdon County, Penn Street on Route 26 will be closed also on Monday, Nov. 22. At both locations, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
