Police investigate after ATV, generator stolen from Somerset County residence

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after an ATV and a generator were stolen from a residence in Somerset County.

Police say that sometime between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 a 2000 green Polaris ATV and a Honda generator were stolen from a property along Milow Kimmel Road in Quemahoning Township.

Honda generator- Valued at $600.

Polaris ATV- Valued at $2,000.

The generator and ATV both have a monetary value of $2,600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at (814)-445-4104.

