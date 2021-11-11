Judge Rules Texas Can’t Ban Mask Mandates From Schools

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used federal coronavirus relief funds to pay her staff for three months and covered it up, according to an audit released Monday. State auditor Rob Sand found that Reynolds used nearly $450,000 in federal aid. “What is not clear is why these salaries were not included in the governor’s budget set prior to the fiscal year and prior to the pandemic,” wrote Sand. “Based on this information, we conclude that the budget shortfall was not a result of the pandemic.” The Republican governor was pressed repeatedly by Sand to provide documents to justify the spending but was told the 21 staff members were concentrating on protecting Iowa from the pandemic. Reynolds’ office ignored repeated warnings from Sand that the endeavor was unlikely to get federal approval.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO