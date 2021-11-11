ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge Rules Texas Can’t Ban Mask Mandates From Schools

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott cannot prohibit schools from requiring students to wear face masks. Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Feds Launch Probe Into Texas School District That Pushed ‘Both Sides’ Approach to Holocaust

The Department of Education is cracking down on a Texas school district accused of racial and gender discrimination. The federal agency’s civil rights division sent multiple letters to the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, notifying it of the investigations, a district spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The district had been accused of not stopping often racist and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including a viral video of white students chanting the n-word at a party. The district developed plans to combat racism and increase diversity, but conservative parents have resisted the effort and claimed the movement was designed to promote critical race theory. The district had come under hot water last month after an official told teachers to give lessons surrounding the Holocaust a “both sides” approach before walking back the statement.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
tcu360.com

What We’re Reading: Federal judge rules on Texas’ mask mandate ban, Biden to sign infrastructure bill

A federal judge has overturned Texas’ mask mandate ban in schools, ruling that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to BBC News. Judge Lee Yeakel ruled that the ban denied the benefits of in-person learning to students with disabilities. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the order in May to prohibit public schools from requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School Board Votes For ‘Parent Choice’ Mask Policy

By: Meghan Schiller, Jennifer Borrasso, and Chris Hoffman NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.” On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional. “Everyone should have the right to choose,” parent Lisa Lio said. “This is America.” “I’m thoroughly disappointed,” parent Amber Keefer said. “It is exactly what I expected. However, this administration has proven that they have no regard for science or legal mandates.” Regarding face masks, the school board...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Texas Attorney General#Mandates#Disability Rights Texas
UPI News

Florida passes bills to restrict Biden's COVID-19 mandates

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- In reproach of mandates issued by President Joe Biden to stymie the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican-controlled Florida legislature passed a series of bills restricting the government's ability to enforce vaccine and mask mandates. The bills were passed mostly along party lines Wednesday during...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden loses legal battle, COVID confidence as vaccine mandate stalls

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is struggling to win in court as well as the court of public opinion when it comes to his response to COVID-19. Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the pandemic has steadily dropped as he has issued more vaccine mandates, with one of those mandates seemingly dead in the water.
LABOR ISSUES
TheDailyBeast

Iowa Guv Used COVID Funds to Pay Staff, Then Covered It Up: Audit

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used federal coronavirus relief funds to pay her staff for three months and covered it up, according to an audit released Monday. State auditor Rob Sand found that Reynolds used nearly $450,000 in federal aid. “What is not clear is why these salaries were not included in the governor’s budget set prior to the fiscal year and prior to the pandemic,” wrote Sand. “Based on this information, we conclude that the budget shortfall was not a result of the pandemic.” The Republican governor was pressed repeatedly by Sand to provide documents to justify the spending but was told the 21 staff members were concentrating on protecting Iowa from the pandemic. Reynolds’ office ignored repeated warnings from Sand that the endeavor was unlikely to get federal approval.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues Biden administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 11 other states, joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday in the U.S. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy