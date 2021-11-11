ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people wanted for questioning in Lower Ninth Ward shooting, NOPD reports

By Aaron S. Lee
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is actively searching for individuals they feel may possess information that could assist detectives in a homicide investigation that began early last month.

The fatal shooting that claimed the life of 46-year-old Joshua McFarland occurred on Oct. 3 in the 6100 block of North Robertson Street.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the three people pictured (below) as persons of interest.

The NOPD is seeking these persons of interest for questioning in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Joshua McFarland occurred in the 6100 block of North Robertson Street. (Photo: NOPD)

These persons of interest are not currently wanted on criminal charges. However, detectives feel these subjects have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to question them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

