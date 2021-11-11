ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Japan seeks good China ties, 'responsible behaviour' - new minister

By Kiyoshi Takenaka
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1TN4_0ct6AX1g00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s new foreign minister said on Thursday it was important to build constructive and stable ties with China while calling for responsible behaviour from its giant neighbour.

Staunch U.S. ally Japan has recently been more outspoken on questioning China’s assertiveness on issues such as the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

At the same time, Japan’s ruling party plans to review defence posture amid China’s military buildup and it aims to increase defence spending sharply.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, in his first news conference as foreign minister, stressed the importance of constructive, stable relations with China.

“Ties between Japan and China are increasingly important not just for our two countries, but for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community,” Hayashi said.

“We need to assert and ask for responsible behaviour while at the same time, maintain dialogue and firmly cooperate on shared challenges,” he said.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by responsible behaviour.

Ties between Japan and China have been plagued for years by a territorial dispute over a group of tiny East China Sea islets as well as the legacy of Japan’s past military aggression.

Hayashi said time was not ripe to set a date for a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A state visit by Xi was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

Hayashi also said he would step down as head of the Japan-China Parliamentarians’ Friendship League to avoid “unnecessary misunderstanding”.

There have been doubts among conservative lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Hayashi, as the head of the league, could take a firm stand on China, media has said.

Yuko Obuchi, a former trade minister and daughter of former prime minister Keizo Obuchi, would take over as head of the league, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

China's nuclear weapons build-up signals a new arms race

Reports from America suggesting Beijing is dramatically increasing its number of nuclear weapons have a definite agenda ? to raise the appetite for greater spending on the US military. A new arms race will be the result. Over the past few weeks, the Financial Times has carried a number of...
POLITICS
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Yoshimasa Hayashi
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Japan foreign minister says Blinken gave U.S. commitment to defend Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Saturday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that the U.S. commitment to defending Japan, including southern islets claimed by China, was unwavering. They agreed that the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#East China Sea#Taiwan#Chinese#Liberal Democratic Party
Fox News

China's wealthy seek new ways to move money, avoid Xi Jinping's redistribution policy

China’s rich have changed their focus from making money to keeping it as President Xi Jinping introduces new measures to redistribute wealth among a swell of support. The wealthy class in China has periodically felt the need to hide money from the government, but the recent "common prosperity" drive has caused a minor panic. The drive aims to narrow China’s wealth gap, but the language and practice of the proposed laws remain vague.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Shore News Network

‘Please Sir, May I Have Another Meeting?’: Biden Needs To Stop Pursuing China After Summit Produces Little Results, Experts Say

After President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without any breakthroughs, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the U.S. needs to stop begging for meetings with the communist country. “We’re sort of put in this supplicant role,” Jason Killmeyer, a national security expert, told...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US slams Russia for 'irresponsible' space missile test

The United States denounced Russia on Monday for conducting a "dangerous and irresponsible" missile strike that blew up one of its own satellites, creating a debris cloud that forced the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action. Washington wasn't informed in advance about the test, only the fourth ever to hit a spacecraft from the ground, and will talk to allies about how to respond, said officials. The move reignites concerns about the growing space arms race, encompassing everything from the development of satellites capable of shunting others out of orbit to laser weapons. "The Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites," said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement.
MILITARY
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan looks to accept more foreigners in key policy shift

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Japan is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a justice ministry official said on Thursday. Under a law that took effect...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy