Police pursuit ends in crash at Ardmore Ave; officers search for driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police have closed all but one lane of Ardmore Avenue at Engle Road as they search for a driver who ran after a pursuit ended in a crash.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said that officers began a pursuit on northbound I-69 in Huntington County near mile marker 291 after attempting to pull over a Toyota Camry and it sped off. The driver led police down Airport Expressway and then north on Ardmore Avenue.

The pursuit, which included Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, ended on Ardmore Avenue when the vehicle crashed by the railroad tracks at Strahm Group just south of Engle Road. Police say at times speeds reach 100 miles per hour.

After crashing, the driver ran away, ISP said.

The driver’s whereabouts and identity remain unknown. Police are searching the area.

A WANE 15 reporter said that there are K9 officers assisting in the search.

