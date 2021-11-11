Coaches: Send In Winter Sports Info

Did you ever notice how kids are more receptive and learn better from having fun? Fun is a great way to keep your young athletes involved in the game, increase their participation and retain their attention. It makes them enthusiastic about playing well, learning, and playing more. Of course, if something is boring, you are less likely to pay attention. Think about some boring movie you watched or a boring sporting event. Exactly! You lose your attention and wander off counting the minutes until the torcher ends. Now, think about your young athletes practicing or playing in the game. If it is not fun, they check out.

