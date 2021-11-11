ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaches: Send In Winter Sports Info

Yankton Daily Press
 7 days ago

The 2021 Press & Dakotan Winter Sports Preview will be released in the Friday, Dec. 10...

Livingston Parish News

ATHLETICS | Walker to host 'Meet the Wildcats' for winter sports

Walker High will host its Meet the Wildcats event for winter sports on Monday at Wildcat Stadium. The school's girls and boys basketball teams, girls and boys soccer teams, bass fishing team, wrestlng team, sports medicine members, cheerleaders and Golden Wildcats. There will also be performances from the cheerleads and...
WALKER, LA
northolmstedathletics.org

Winter Sports Preseason Meeting November 16

Just a reminder that our OHSAA Preseason meeting is next Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 PM in the PAC. Anyone who is playing a Winter Sport and did not attend the meeting in the fall is required to attend. Once this meeting is completed you will have the opportunity to breakout with your teams.
CW33 NewsFix

HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: Parish Episcopal Winter Sports Gear Up

With so much excitement still surrounding the fall sports and their respective playoffs, you may not even realize that cross-over season is about to begin! What do we mean by that? Well, it’s the glorious time of the year where a new season of sports starts while the last season’s sports are still going on. VYPE DFW paid a visit to the campus of Parish Episcopal for the Parish Winter Sports photoshoot! Keep your eyes peeled for amazing photos at VYPE Photos, but for now, enjoy the behind-the-scenes teaser video of the Panthers’ winter teams as they gear up for excellence this winter:
Q 105.7

Petition For Capital Region Schools to Allow Spectators at Winter Sports

Last year, all across the Capital Region, families, students, and spectators weren't allowed to be in the building to cheer on their local schools. Well, there are a ton of people at local high schools that are petitioning for that to end for this year's winter sports season. The Wasaren League consists of eleven schools including my alma mater, Mechanicville. The petition has been in circulation for a few days now.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
yourvalley.net

Surprise starts winter youth sports signup

The city of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department is now taking registrations for winter youth sports, including Jr. Suns Basketball, kickball and NFL Flag Football leagues, as well as camps, classes, and Esports tournaments. Registration for 2022 winter sports runs through Nov. 19. Late registration starts Nov. 22. • Jr....
SURPRISE, AZ
chantillynews.org

Winter sports require COVID-19 vaccinations for players

Starting Nov. 8, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) announced that vaccines will be required for athletes ages 16 and older with the possibility of exceptions for players with a religious or health exemption. Athletes who are ages 12-15 without a vaccine and those who are age 16 and over who have an exemption will need to get a COVID-19 test once a week. Having a previous infection will not count as being vaccinated, according to FCPS.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Winter sports are fine. Winter sports season is not

Winter sports are already here. On Halloween weekend, the Friday night lights of football were joined by the Monday through Thursday night lights — and occasionally Saturday as well — of soccer and basketball. Before I begin this rant, please know that I have nothing against soccer and basketball or...
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
buckeyeaz.gov

Winter sports leagues now open for registration

Men’s & Co-Ed 6-week season. Team registration required. Ages 18+. Program offers one game a night with a post-season single –elimination tournament. Drop-in program with teams created each game day. Ages 50+. $40 for resident/$50 for non-resident. You can register online by December 16th to avoid late fees, or pay...
BUCKEYE, AZ
WLUC

Lakeview Arena to hold annual Winter Sports Swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can get a cool deal on your winter sports gear Saturday. The annual MMRT Winter Sports Swap is back after taking a hiatus last year. The sale is at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette from Noon to 4:00 p.m. You’ll find gently used hockey gear,...
MARQUETTE, MI
nebpreps.com

2021 Winter Sports Pinnacle Bank Media Days

The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Winter Sports Media Days will take place in the next week in five locations. Omaha, Malcolm, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff will host the state-wide media days specifically for winter sports. Each school in the state received invitations to RSVP for the location of their choosing.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
cherokeephoenix.org

SHS winter sports fans can expect COVID-19 safety protocols

TAHLEQUAH – Though the COVID-19 pandemic may be running out of steam, sports fans attending Sequoyah High School winter sports can still expect some safety protocols when they gather indoors to watch the Indians compete in basketball and wrestling. “The safety of our students, staff, and the public is our...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
WKTV

Local sports teams join Buttenschon for winter accessories drive

UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is working with local sports teams to collect hats and gloves for those in need this winter. The Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club are joining Buttenschon for the second winter accessories drive. Winter hats, mittens gloves and scarves will be collected through Dec. 5 and then distributed throughout the community.
UTICA, NY
Mercer Island Reporter

Mercer Island High School 2021-22 winter varsity sports schedules

Nov. 29 NEWPORT, SHORECREST and JUANITA (jamboree), 7:10 p.m. Dec. 3 LAKE WASHINGTON, 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hazen, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 11 INTERLAKE, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 LIBERTY, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 17 at Juanita, 8 p.m. Dec. 20 KENTLAKE, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 21 at Inglemoor, 8 p.m. Dec. 22...
STACK

Tips for Successfully Coaching a Youth Sports Team

Did you ever notice how kids are more receptive and learn better from having fun? Fun is a great way to keep your young athletes involved in the game, increase their participation and retain their attention. It makes them enthusiastic about playing well, learning, and playing more. Of course, if something is boring, you are less likely to pay attention. Think about some boring movie you watched or a boring sporting event. Exactly! You lose your attention and wander off counting the minutes until the torcher ends. Now, think about your young athletes practicing or playing in the game. If it is not fun, they check out.
fredonialeader.org

Fredonia Athletics winter sports preview

After having their season cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fredonia’s winter sports athletes are ready to get back out there and play. Because of the cancelled season, many athletes missed out on their senior season. Michael Wright, a previous student athlete for Fredonia’s men’s soccer team and...
FREDONIA, NY
Engadget

The best snow and winter sports gear to gift this year

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’re serious about snow sports, or a weekend resort-goer, there’s always...
