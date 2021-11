Roosevelt 45, Mountain View 0, in Loveland: Roosevelt capped its dominant regular season by securing its fifth shutout of the season and its eighth win by 40 or more points. The Rough Riders led 31-0 by halftime. Senior quarterback Brock Saya completed 11 of 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Trevor West led a balanced Roosevelt run game with 58 yards on just three carries. Junior Ryan Doucette had 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Junior Tucker Peterson caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Rough Riders recovered three fumbles, with senior Cooper Walton, junior Elizar Valencia and junior Colten Chikos each recovering one. Roosevelt — the 3A runner-up a year ago — caps its regular season at 10-0 overall, 4-0 in Class 3A North Central 3 play. The Rough Riders are the top seed in this year’s playoffs. They’ll host 16th-seeded Thomas Jefferson (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

