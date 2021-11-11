ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

See It: Surveillance video of NJ teen's deli trip prior to disappearance

By Corey Crockett, Jay Dow, Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAYQd_0ct69KnD00

Breaking update as of Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 10 p.m.: JaShyah Moore was found in New York City, officials said.

The Missing: JaShyah Moore safely located in NYC, official says

Original story –

EAST ORANGE, NJ — New video obtained by PIX11 News shows the last known moments of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore’s whereabouts before her disappearance, a case that’s garnered national attention in hopes of finding the teen.

Moore was last seen in a deli in East Orange on Thursday, Oct. 14; it was one of two trips she made that morning.

PIX11 News visited both delis Moore shopped at on that morning.

When PIX11 News visited the first deli Moore went to that morning, the clerk said the store’s surveillance system captured the teen’s trip to the store, and investigators had taken the footage.

The video, obtained by PIX11 Wednesday, shows Moore walk to the register to purchase a few bottled drinks; her mother said she sent her daughter to buy juice and paper towels.

When she reaches the register, she looks into her purse or bag before a man seemingly offers to pay for her and extends his card.

“Somebody came in with her and paid for her,” the female clerk said; she said the girl bought juice and some candy.

The employee’s co-worker, Bassan Awaldi, said the man was wearing a baseball hat and a mask.

“He talked with her; he pay and go,” Awaldi said.

Moore’s mother previously said her daughter told her she lost the family’s EBT card that she had been given to make the trip.

The teen’s mother said her daughter went to U.S. Food Market on Central Avenue in East Orange at about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.

“She came back and she said, ‘Mommy, I lost the card,'” Jamie Moore, her mother, recalled.

“I just said, ‘Backtrack your steps,’” Jamie Moore remembered.

She said when her daughter didn’t come back again within an hour, she went out looking for her. She said she walked up and down Central Avenue going to several delis.

Finally, Jamie Moore said she flagged down a police car before dusk and reported her daughter missing.

A clerk at U.S. Food Market on Central Avenue told PIX11 News a man did pay for the girl’s purchases there; he was wearing a baseball cap and face mask and was about 30 years old.

On Thursday, Police Chief Phyllis Bindi told reporters, “The male on the video seen with JaShyah that day has been fully cooperative–given full cooperation in this investigation.”

JaShyah Moore’s case didn’t receive much attention when she first vanished on Oct. 14. PIX11 News first reported on her disappearance in a series called The Missing , an initiative meant to shine a spotlight on the stories of missing persons that may have previously been overlooked.

Anyone who has tips or information regarding Moore are asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 877-847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department 973-266-5041.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

