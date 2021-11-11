ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cleese Cancels Himself From Cambridge University Talk After Previous Speaker Banned

By Carly Mayberry
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British actor John Cleese has blacklisted himself from an appearance at Cambridge University before he said he becomes the victim of the school's "woke...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

BBC

Cambridge University society bans speaker over Hitler impression

An art historian has been banned from speaking at a Cambridge University debating society after offending students with a Hitler impersonation. Cambridge Union president Keir Bradwell announced a new blacklist after Andrew Graham-Dixon spoke at the event. Mr Graham-Dixon said he was trying to "underline the utterly evil nature of...
COLLEGES
Insider

Cambridge University debating society apologizes after speaker used a racial slur while impersonating Hitler in argument over whether good taste exists

A UK university's debating society apologized after one of its speakers impersonated Hitler. Speaker Andrew Graham-Dixon's impression was part of a debate about the existence of good taste. He later said he was attempting to show Hitler's "utterly evil nature." A debating society at the University of Cambridge, UK, apologized...
EDUCATION
editorials24.com

John Cleese pulls out of ‘woke’ Cambridge University event

John Cleese has canceled himself. The British comedy icon, 82, announced Tuesday that he is pulling out of a planned appearance at Cambridge University after a fellow attendee was “blacklisted” by “woke” staff and students. Cleese — who is an alumnus of Cambridge — took to Twitter, saying: “I was...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

John Cleese Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Jennifer Wade (2012-Present), Alyce Cleese (1992-2008) Div., Barbara Trentham (1981-1990) Div., Connie Booth (1968-1978) Div. Kids/Children Name: Two Children (Camilla and Cynthia) Profession: Producer, Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter. Net Worth: $25 Million. Last Updated: November 2021. John Cleese is a multi-talented personality. He is an English Actor,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Self-cancelling’ is a great way to boost your profile – just ask John Cleese

You know that sinking feeling when you’ve agreed to an event but then, as it draws closer, you realise you just can’t be bothered? Or maybe you’re feeling a bit neglected and you’re craving some attention? If you’re a celeb, maybe you need to remind the populace that you’re still around. Maybe you need some media exposure – you know, a few TV interviews and maybe a radio programme or two? Well, have I got a life hack for you. Around 48 hours before the forthcoming event, send a tweet saying you’ve cancelled yourself. Imply that you’re taking a...
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

John Cleese puts himself on the free speech blacklist

Monty Python’s face has responded to reports that the community is building a blacklist of unwanted guests. This followed a presentation given earlier this week by art historian and television producer Andrew Graham Dixon. Presiding over the debate, he recited a speech by Adolf Hitler on art, stating that “bad taste and bad manners often go hand in hand”.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gazette

Art historian banned from Cambridge Union for Hitler impression

The Cambridge Union at Cambridge University made one art historian persona non grata at the debate group's gatherings after he offended guests by briefly impersonating Adolf Hitler. Andrew Graham-Dixon, a speaker and author of books on art history, has since apologized for the offense. He also said it was not...
VISUAL ART
The Jewish Press

John Cleese Blacklists Self in Protest of Cambridge Students’ Woke Action

John Cleese, 82, our favorite Python, last week blacklisted himself in protest of the Cambridge Union students paper banning British art historian and broadcaster Andrew Graham-Dixon for impersonating Adolf Hitler. Cleese tweeted: “I was looking forward to talking to students at the Cambridge Union this Friday, but I hear that...
PROTESTS
