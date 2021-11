AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a post made to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee announced that it has received an anonymous donation of $20,000 for the 10th Avenue Streetscape project. This comes after the organization received more than $1.7 million to go towards the same project from the […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO