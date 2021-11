Season nine of the hit NBC drama Chicago PD is well underway, but fans who have grown attached to Adam Ruzek’s character may want to prepare themselves. If you recall, Ruzek was not featured on the Season 9 premiere posters ahead of the show’s return this fall. Remember, because of the events that transpired towards the end of season eight, it made sense that Adam could indeed leave Chicago PD. Especially when you consider his relationship with Kim on the show who suffered the serious injury that made fans start to wonder about Adam’s future on the show to begin with.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO