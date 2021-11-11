ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Greater Clarksburg Kennel club makes donation to humane society

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gmrt2_0ct68sOm00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club was able to contribute $500 to the Harrison County Humane Society on Wednesday.

Members of the kennel club said that they made the donation in honor of one of their member Joan Mituniewicz who had died and left some funds to the organization. Also, members stated Mituniewicz had trained a lot of dogs in the area. The also added that she had a love for both pure breed and other mixes of dogs. Club members said this is one way they could honor their dear friend’s memory.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Bartending battle raises money for 2022 United Way Campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four teams of two battled behind the bar at Kegler’s Clubhouse Morgantown Wednesday evening to see who the best bartender is earning prizes and bragging rights for raising the most money for the 2022 United Way Campaign. This was the inaugural event of their Blue Jeans and Bling bartending battle fundraiser that […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Society
Harrison County, WV
Lifestyle
Clarksburg, WV
Pets & Animals
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
Harrison County, WV
Sports
Clarksburg, WV
Lifestyle
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
County
Harrison County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kennel Club#Dog#Charity
WBOY 12 News

Wendy’s in Bridgeport officially opens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The new Wendy’s in Bridgeport officially cut its ribbon on Tuesday morning. The new location is on White Oaks Boulevard off the Jerry Dove exit on I-79. The process to open the Wendy’s did not come without its issues. Normally, the timeline for a new Wendy’s to be built and open fully […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy