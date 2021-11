Tomorrow night’s Survivor 41 episode 8 is going to be a pivotal one for multiple players in the game, especially the former Yase tribe. So where do things stand entering this episode? It’s clear that Xander, Evvie, and Tiffany are all on the bottom after the merge. They were able to work some magic to get Sydney out of the game before them, but it doesn’t change much in the long-term. As a matter of fact, the three collaborating the way that they did at Tribal may make them all even more of a perceived threat, as it showed just how close that they are to each other.

