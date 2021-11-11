ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 200-day EMA support

By NZD Editor
 7 days ago

NZD/USD remains depressed around monthly low, 50% Fibonacci...

NZD/USD clings to gains near daily highs, around 0.7015-20 region

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7015-20 region. The pair …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: False Breakdown Through 1.13 Psychological Level

The EUR/USD pair reached a dynamic support, so a temporary rebound is natural. Only a major bullish pattern here could announce a new swing higher. A temporary rebound could bring new selling opportunities. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair turning to the upside after making a false breakdown through a dynamic support. Also, the USD … Continued.
NZD/USD hovers around 0.7030 amid RBNZ rate hike expectations

NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country’s inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi’s resilience will be put to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside needs 0.6980 break

NZD/USD grinds lower around five-week low, retreats of late. Bearish candlestick, sustained trading below 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibo. favor sellers. Three-month-old support line on seller’s radar amid bearish MACD signals. NZD/USD struggles to recovery as bears take a breather around monthly low, retreating to 0.6990 during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Losses to gather traction below 1.1350

EUR/USD navigates the area of 2021 lows near 1.1360. A drop below 1.1350 opens the door to a deeper pullback. The continuation of the downtrend appears favoured in the short-term horizon. That said, the 2008-2021 line emerges as a critical support around 1.1350. A break below this area in a convincing fashion exposes a retracement to, initially, July 2020 low at 1.1185 ahead of 1.11688 (low June 19 2020).
NZD/USD flirts with 100-day SMA support, around 0.7030-25 area

The NZD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7030-25 region in the last hour. The pair struggled to capitalize on its …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls test key 38.2% Fibo. at 1.1326

EUR/USD is meeting daily support and a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level could be in order. From an hourly perspective, the price is trying to base in the low 1.1300 area and it is on the approach to the 38.2% Fibonacci that meets the 10-EMA. Beyond there, we...
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD to spike to $0.000050 next

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD declined overnight. SHIB is currently at $0.000048. The SHIB/USD pair is presently trading at 0.0000028, a fresh 30 percent increase from the previous day’s close of 0.0000024. The $0.000040 support was re-tested after a strong decline overnight, showing that today’s price analysis is bullish. As a result, we anticipate SHIB/USD to reverse and advance over the next 24 hours.
NZD/USD Rate Weakness Generates Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

The number of traders net-long is 5.76% lower than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.23% higher than yesterday and 11.43% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 43.05% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6998).
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls again flirt with 200-day EMA around 1.2550

USD/CAD grinds higher after bouncing off three-week-old support line. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond horizontal support stretched from August favor buyers. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the upside filters, bears have a bumpy road beyond 1.2400. USD/CAD holds onto the bounce off 1.2490-2500 support confluence around the weekly top...
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY USD/CAD – 16 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service today is a buy trade order on the USD/CAD pair. USD/CAD edges higher as the Dollar Index is struggling to resume its upwards movement. The currency pair was into a corrective phase in the short term, but the retreat seems over. Still, you have to be careful as the price … Continued.
