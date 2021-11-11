NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 200-day EMA support

The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7015-20 region. The pair …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The EUR/USD pair reached a dynamic support, so a temporary rebound is natural. Only a major bullish pattern here could announce a new swing higher. A temporary rebound could bring new selling opportunities. The EUR/USD forecast sees the pair turning to the upside after making a false breakdown through a dynamic support. Also, the USD … Continued.
GBP/AUD rates may trade higher to their former 2021 uptrend, while GBP/NZD rates are turning up into their daily EMA envelope. Meanwhile, GBP/CAD remains the weakest of the trio of GBP-crosses. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD is in a precarious position on the charts as we head into the key event today, RBNZ’s Survey of Expectations and before the forthcoming interest rate meeting. Today’s event is watched closely …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD will now become a significant focus in forex markets. The RBNZ Survey of Expectations for Q4 is released today. NZD/USD is under pressure in the close of Wall Street as the US dollar attempts …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD has recaptured 0.7000 amid a revival of the RBNZ rate hike calls. The RBNZ has posted the country’s inflation expectations to 3.7%, the highest since 2010. The kiwi’s resilience will be put to …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD grinds lower around five-week low, retreats of late. Bearish candlestick, sustained trading below 200-DMA, 61.8% Fibo. favor sellers. Three-month-old support line on seller’s radar amid bearish MACD signals. NZD/USD struggles to recovery as bears take a breather around monthly low, retreating to 0.6990 during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair...
EUR/USD navigates the area of 2021 lows near 1.1360. A drop below 1.1350 opens the door to a deeper pullback. The continuation of the downtrend appears favoured in the short-term horizon. That said, the 2008-2021 line emerges as a critical support around 1.1350. A break below this area in a convincing fashion exposes a retracement to, initially, July 2020 low at 1.1185 ahead of 1.11688 (low June 19 2020).
The NZD/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.7030-25 region in the last hour. The pair struggled to capitalize on its …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Economists at Westpac expect the NZD to appreciate against the USD due to it being undervalued for some time based on fundamentals. “We expect the NZD to gain ground against the US dollar over the …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD is meeting daily support and a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level could be in order. From an hourly perspective, the price is trying to base in the low 1.1300 area and it is on the approach to the 38.2% Fibonacci that meets the 10-EMA. Beyond there, we...
Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD declined overnight. SHIB is currently at $0.000048. The SHIB/USD pair is presently trading at 0.0000028, a fresh 30 percent increase from the previous day’s close of 0.0000024. The $0.000040 support was re-tested after a strong decline overnight, showing that today’s price analysis is bullish. As a result, we anticipate SHIB/USD to reverse and advance over the next 24 hours.
The number of traders net-long is 5.76% lower than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.23% higher than yesterday and 11.43% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 43.05% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6998).
USD/CAD grinds higher after bouncing off three-week-old support line. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond horizontal support stretched from August favor buyers. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the upside filters, bears have a bumpy road beyond 1.2400. USD/CAD holds onto the bounce off 1.2490-2500 support confluence around the weekly top...
EUR/USD dropped to the lowest level since July 2020 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Hawkish Fed expectations pushed the USD to a 16-month peak and exerted heavy pressure. Overstretched conditions helped ease the bearish pressure, though any recovery seems elusive. The EUR/USD pair extended its bearish trend for the...
Bitcoin tumbled toward a level not seen since early November and one analyst says a key support level is at play. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Our free forex signals service today is a buy trade order on the USD/CAD pair. USD/CAD edges higher as the Dollar Index is struggling to resume its upwards movement. The currency pair was into a corrective phase in the short term, but the retreat seems over. Still, you have to be careful as the price … Continued.
Bitcoin logged its worst daily performance since September as the U.S. dollar index climbed to its 16-month high. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
AUD/NZD continues its positive streak for the 6th consecutive day in a row on Wednesday. The cross-currency pair seems to be defying the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA’s) latest announcement. The …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Comments / 0