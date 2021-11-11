SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that “you would think it was a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or four days,” a visitor told News Now Hawaii.Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it “reeked”.An independent laboratory found that almost...

DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO