SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit Wednesday night, including the...

Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible. The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the […]
“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew

Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
Must See NASA Images of the Week: SpaceX Launch, The Force Awakens, Dark Star-Hatching frEGGs

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer onboard, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer launched at 9:03 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost.
The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

The Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon in which the amount of junk in orbit around Earth reaches a point where it just creates more and more space debris, causing big problems for satellites, astronauts and mission planners. Consider this scenario: The destruction of a dead spy satellite spawns a swarm...
WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center

WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. Expect crowded airports leading up to Thanksgiving. Springfield police increasing efforts to stop speeding, illegal guns. Soldier receives warm welcome home at Bradley International...
Coast Guard thinking about 21st century issues like navigating wind farms and commercial space flight

Rear Adm. Laura Dickey has a lot on her mind. For example, hundreds of wind turbines, each taller than two football fields, will soon make their homes in her jurisdiction. Then there’s an increasing number of commercial space flight operations from NASA’s facility on Wallops Island. Soon, more and more entities will use unmanned autonomous ships, complicating navigational safety efforts. When ...
River in Hawaii that smells like beer discovered to be alcoholic

Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that “you would think it was a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or four days,” a visitor told News Now Hawaii.Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it “reeked”.An independent laboratory found that almost...
Satellite attack: the mounting arms race in space

Last year a US general made an ominous revelation: two Russian satellites in orbit were stalking a US spy satellite high above the earth. The stakes were made clear Monday when Russia launched a missile from Earth and blasted to pieces one of its satellites in a show of force.
