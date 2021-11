MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-0) at No. 4 VILLANOVA (0-0) Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 4:30 p.m. Finneran Pavilion | Villanova, Pa. Mount St. Mary's opens the 2021-22 season at No. 4 Villanova. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since Villanova recorded a 76-56 win over the Mount in the First Round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. The Mount led the majority of the first half in that game before trailing 30-29 at the break. The Wildcats took control of the game with a 13-2 run to open the second half.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO