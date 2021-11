STARKVILLE, Miss. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team led Mississippi State 39=31 at halftime Friday night, but the Bulldogs outscored the Jackrabbits 45-32 in the second half and won the game 76-71. Despite the loss, point guard Paige Meyer shined for the Jacks. The freshman from Albany, Minn., had 25 points on 9-18 shooting from the field and was 5-7 from three. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO