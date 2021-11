And it's a whole lot faster than the original Fox Body cars. Back in the early 1980s, the California Highway Patrol needed something a bit quicker than their regular police cruisers to keep up with contemporary performance cars. It looked around, found the Fox Mustang, and had Ford cook up a custom interceptor based on the pony car. These were no regular Fox Mustangs. They were upgraded for police use and painted in police liveries. As a result, they've become classics as the decades have passed; after all, what's cooler than a Mustang cop car? Now, Ford—along with Jay Leno—has thrown it back to the era of the Mustang SSP police cruisers with a modern interpretation to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Needless to say, it's a bit faster than the original.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO