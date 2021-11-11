Intersection Navigation and Path Estimation

Raman spectroscopy is a valuable tool for acquiring vibrational spectra non-destructively of chemical compounds for many different types of samples without a lengthy sample preparation. By adding a movable stage to a Raman microscope, Raman spectroscopy can be used to map the surface distribution of chemical compounds, for instance in pharmaceutical, polymeric, and biological samples. These hyperspectral Raman images typically contain spectra of pure compounds that are hidden within thousands of other spectra. Inspecting each spectrum to find the pure compounds in the mapping dataset is time consuming and impractical. Therefore, we introduce RamanLIGHT, a fast and simple app to pre-process Raman mapping datasets and apply up to eight unsupervised unmixing algorithms to find spectra of the pure compounds and create abundance maps.
