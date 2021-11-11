Syracuse Dominates Monmouth in Vonn Read's Debut

Syracuse women’s basketball picked up a win in its season opener against Monmouth Wednesday night. The Orange dominated the Hawks 87-46 in the Carrier Dome.

The Syracuse women's basketball program had a tumultuous offseason, with 11 players leaving through the transfer portal and the resignation of longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. That meant nine newcomers to the Orange between incoming transfers and freshmen as well as a new coach in Acting Head Coach Vonn Read.

“Our girls played extremely hard,” Read. “I was really proud of their effort... I thought we played an overall pretty solid game.”

The Orange started strong scoring the first six points of the game and nine of the first 11 on its way to a 49-28 halftime lead. Syracuse kept their energy after halftime, extending the lead with a 21-3 performance in the third quarter.

Ten Syracuse players played at least 12 minutes as the Orange pushed the pace all game long. Syracuse used its full court pressure defense, which led to 33 Monmouth turnovers. The Orange turned it over 21 times itself.

“We were forcing turnovers but we still were playing pretty solid when we didn't get turnovers,” Read said. “We have good team speed. They played well in the zone so I was really pleased with our defense tonight.”

That defense only allowed four three pointers for Monmouth. They also held the Hawks to 29.6% shooting overall.

Senior guard Chrisyln Carr, one of the new faces, led all scorers with 15 points.

“I thought Chrislyn did a really really good job,” Read said. “One of the things we’re telling Chrislyn is to utilize her speed so sometimes when we get ball rebounds instead of coming back to the ball we just tell her to go to the rim. There’s nobody that’s going to catch her.”

Another standout player is redshirt sophomore Teisha Hyman who had 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in her return from an injury that kept her out all of last season.

Felisha Legette-Jack’s jersey will be the first female athlete’s jersey to be honored in Syracuse University history at the Orange's next game on Sunday, November 14th at 12:00 p.m. against Notre Dame.