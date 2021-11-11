ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobyhanna, PA

Tobyhanna man arrested after police find him with drugs, firearm

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man was arrested after police say he was in possession of drugs.

According to a release from the Pocono Township Police Department on their Facebook page , Emmanuel A. Baez of Tobyhanna was arrested after officers found him in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm in the early morning hours of November 7.

As a felon, Baez was prohibiting from possessing the gun. He was arrested for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and firearms violations.

He is awaiting arraignment in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

