The Eagles went on the road, hung 30 on the Broncos, and ripped off their best win of the season. They’re now 4-6 on the year, which is probably where we expected them to be, right? Not amazing, but not horrendous either. We didn’t expect .500, but maybe slightly below it, that’s exactly what we’re watching. We’re watching a team with a dearth of talent play hard and show us some glimpses of what they might become in the future, and while it’s been a slog so far, Sunday evening was unexpectedly satisfying. They put it together in all three phases of the game and dispatched a 5-4 Broncos team that absolutely clobbered the Cowboys just one week ago.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO