ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Updated comprehensive plan showcases vision for Myrtle Beach over next decade

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNosl_0ct63vee00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new comprehensive plan lays the groundwork for the next decade in the city of Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina requires cities to submit comprehensive plans every 10 years. The state requires the plan to include goals and objectives for the following 10 elements:

  • Population
  • Economic Development
  • Natural Resources
  • Cultural Resources
  • Community Facilities
  • Housing
  • Land Use
  • Transportation
  • Resilience
  • Priority Investment

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission began working on the city’s plan in May, with a December deadline to adopt the plan. The city’s senior planner, Kelly Mezzapelle called the process of putting the plan together “time consuming.”

“We took all of the plans that the city has been adopting for individual things like housing, and neighborhoods, and bicycles and pedestrians, and all the plans that they’d been working on for the past 10 years, and consolidated them into one comprehensive plan,” Mezzapelle said.

Because of the pandemic,she said there weren’t as many opportunities for public input. However, she said there will be room for input when the plan needs updating.

She said the plan is also about accountability so that residents hold city leaders to their word and make sure they stick to the plan over the next 10 years.

“We want the people in our community to all be working towards the same thing and know what we’re working towards,” Mezzapelle said.

The 2011 plan contained 347 pages; the new plan has 100 pages. Mezzapelle said the 2011 plan was often ignored because of its length.

“It was so big, nobody wanted to pull it down to try to find what it was they were looking for because it was so large,” she said. “So the Planning Commission really wanted to create a document that was usable as a reference.” Hopefully, it’s a much more-usable document than the cumbersome one we’ve had before.”

Mezzapelle said the Planning Commission will refer to the new plan for every zoning request in the next decade to ensure the requests fit with the city’s plan.

“It has always been a challenge in the past to stick to the comprehensive plan,” Mezzapelle said. “The kind of ongoing joke that isn’t really all that funny anymore is that plans get adopted and they’re not dusted off until they need to be updated.”

Housing is one of the 10 elements in the plan. The city’s stated goal is to have housing that is “sustainable, attainable, diverse, and meets a broad range of consumer needs, including those in the education, entry-level/blue-collar, and service-oriented occupations.”

Carol McCall, operations director at the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach, said there’s a shortage of affordable housing within city limits.

“It’s been a long-existing problem,” McCall said. “It’s getting worse.”

McCall said rent prices are increasing because more people are moving into the area who can afford higher rent prices, pricing many low-wage workers out of housing in Myrtle Beach.

As more people move into the city, and the Grand Strand region, Mezzapelle said the city is planning for more diversification of its economy over the next 10 years.

The city’s economic development goal is “to improve the economic and social well-being of a community through efforts that encourage the creation and retention of jobs, enhance the tax base and improve the quality of life.”

Mezzapelle said one of the challenges for the city in the next decade will be balancing the growing retirement community with the tourism industry.

Mezzapelle said downtown redevelopment is another key part of the city’s economic development considered in the 2021 plan.

“We’ve got some really good momentum going with our downtown redevelopment efforts,” Mezzapelle said. “How do make that the social center of town […] for locals and tourists to come and mingle and enjoy one another?”

At the heart of Myrtle Beach’s downtown redevelopment is a block of renovated buildings on 9th Avenue North. Kelvin Chu, owner of Mrs. Fish Seafood Grill, can see the improvements made to revitalize that block of properties from the front steps of his restaurant on Broadway.

Chu said he hopes that the city continues its efforts downtown so that businesses like his – and those around it – can feed off each other’s growth.

“If they can bring in more other kinds of business, because if you look at this strip, it’s just me, that office, and the coffee shop… so if there’s more business, it’s good for the strip, and for the city, too,” Chu said. “More business, bringing more people, bringing more money.”

The goals and objectives for the elements in the comprehensive plan have estimated time frames between 2022 and the 2030s for some.

City Council will decide on the plan’s adoption before the end of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Horry County committee unveils preliminary redistricting map

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A preliminary redistricting map was unveiled Wednesday at the Horry County Redistricting Committee meeting. After receiving input from members of the school board and county council, the IT department worked on a new map. The last one was done in 2010. In drawing the districts, existing communities and new communities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Mayor-elect of Hartsville wants to unite community, ‘double down’ on support for small businesses

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Hartsville has a new mayor-elect. Casey Hancock collected 836 votes (55.07%) in Tuesday’s runoff election to defeat his opponent Justin Evans, who received 682 votes, (44.93%) of the votes. Officials are scheduled to meet Thursday to certify the results of the voting. Hancock will replace Mayor Mel Pennington, […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Conway City Council takes step toward prohibiting open carry in city buildings or at city-sponsored events

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting the open carry of a weapon in city buildings and city-sponsored events. Earlier in November, council members heard a presentation about South Carolina being declared a Second Amendment sanctuary state. The state also has also eliminated the $50 […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

City of Conway tests out new flood mitigation strategies

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Conway is testing out new strategies that would help prevent flooding in the downtown area. The innovative strategy uses permeable pavement, a porous solution that allows water to drain through it. “Hopefully that will affect future floods in the area by allowing the water to go into the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway voters elect Amanda Butler to city council seat in runoff election

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Amanda Butler defeated Julie Hardwick Tuesday in a runoff election for a seat on Conway City Council, according to unofficial results. Butler received 745 votes and Hardwick 514 in Tuesday’s voting, which is not official until the results are certified on Wednesday, officials said. There were no provisional ballots in Tuesday’s […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Affordable Housing#Land Use
WBTW News13

Horry County leaders remember long-time auditor, lawmaker

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders are remembering the legacy Lois Eargle leaves behind. The long-time Horry County auditor died Sunday, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Faith, family, and service are three qualities leaders say embodied Eargle’s mission. “The reason she had servant’s heart is because of her faith,” said Bruce Davenport, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBTW News13

Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle has died

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Eargle served as auditor from 1993-2021. She was also the first woman in Horry County to run for state legislature. She served four terms on the House of Representatives. Horry County sheriff Phillip Thompson said […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car show benefits organization helping veterans in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– More than 70 cars parked outside the Florence Center on Saturday as part of a show to benefit the Veterans Resource Center of Florence. “It just feels good to be working together to help mankind,” CB Anderson, executive director of the resource center said. For nearly the last 10 years, the center […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Industry & Infrastructure: A look at Hugh Leatherman’s accomplishments in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Through Senator Hugh Leatherman’s career that spanned four decades, his name became synonymous with infrastructure and industry. Florence County leaders say generations will benefit from his work. It’s hard not to spot his fingerprints across the Pee Dee. His name is featured on everything from interchanges to buildings in Florence’s downtown. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers aim to block COVID-19 mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Out of the many bills pre-filed Wednesday out of the South Carolina House, several were aimed to block COVID-19 mandates. State lawmakers said South Carolinians should not have to lose their jobs or schooling opportunities due to not being vaccinated. They said it’s important to get these bills passed to protect […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

1K+
Followers
246
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy