Crews respond to house fire in Matthews

Matthews house fire

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Clifton Meadows Drive.

The home in Matthews near Margaret Wallace Road was showing heavy flames from the roof when firefighters arrived, according to officials.

It took 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.

