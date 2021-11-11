ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to house fire in Matthews

 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the 9700 block of Clifton Meadows Drive.

The home in Matthews near Margaret Wallace Road was showing heavy flames from the roof when firefighters arrived, according to officials.

It took 30 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for more information as the story develops.

(WATCH BELOW: Pair of veterans hailed as heroes after saving woman from burning home)

