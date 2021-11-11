H.S. volleyball: Ledyard, Waterford advance and will meet in Class M quarterfinals

Waterbury — Thirteenth-seeded Ledyard defeated No. 4 Kaynor Tech 3-0 in the second round of the CIAC Class M volleyball tournament on Wednesday night.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-15.

The Colonels (17-7) will host No. 21 Waterford, a 3-0 second-round winner over No. 5 Goodwin Tech, in Friday's quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Ledyard has beaten Waterford three times this season, but two were by scores of 3-2.

Grace Haydash led the Colonels with 10 aces and four aces while Aaliyah Amidon added four aces and 14 assists, Lavinia Hutchins eight kills and four aces and Paige Perkins seven kills.

In other tournament matches:

• No. 21 Waterford defeated No. 5 Goodwin Tech 3-1 in the Class M second round. Game scores were 25-15, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-17 for the Lancers (12-11). Kate Lange led Waterford with 12 kills, seven aces and three digs while Marina Colonis had 13 kills, Emerson Lane eight kills and Izzi Fraser 26 assists, five aces and two digs.

• No. 11 Bacon Academy defeated No. 6 Prince Tech 25-8, 25-13 and 25-11 in the Class M second round. Kiera Stewart had 39 assists for the Bobcats (18-5), who will host No. 14 Mercy, a 3-2 winner over No. 3 Northwestern Regional, in Friday's quarterfinals. Also for Bacon, Emma Mancuso had seven kills, Jen Whipple 11 kills and four aces, Heather Marvin 11 kills and Grace Gorreck six kills.

• No. 3 Lyman Memorial rolled to a 3-0 victory over No. 19 East Catholic in the Class S second round. Game scores were 25-19, 25-11 and 25-23. The Bulldogs (19-3) will host No. 11 Hale-Ray in Friday's quarterfinals. Callie Nanos had 10 kills, seven aces and 13 digs for Lyman while Fallon Bailey added seven kills and five aces, Kassidy LaTour 19 assists and Arianna Garcia 16 digs.