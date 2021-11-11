Construction set to begin on next phase of Sedgefield redevelopment

Site work for an office building with ground-floor retail in South End is slated to begin this month. (COURTESY OF LS3P)

Charlotte developers Marsh Properties and Aston Properties said yesterday that construction is kicking off on the 2825 South project. That six-story building is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2023.

The 138,000-square-foot building is the third phase of the Sedgefield Shopping Center redevelopment, which has been in the works since 2013, the Charlotte Business Journal reported earlier this year. Marsh and Aston previously developed a retail center and a 263-unit apartment complex called The Edge at the site.

