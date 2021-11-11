ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle, MN

Melanie Sam

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOV 12. 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM (CT) NOV 13. 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Isle, MN
The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ombishkebines#Events Visitation

Comments / 0

Community Policy