'Rust' gaffer suing Baldwin, film armorer, alleging negligence

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19q40M_0ct60jPn00
© Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

The chief lighting technician for “Rust” filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against some of the film’s producers, including Alec Baldwin, the film armorer and assistant director, citing negligence over how they handled a loaded gun on the set.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico last month.

The lawsuit from Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer for the film, alleged that several crew members did not do their due diligence to make sure that the firearm given to Baldwin was safe, The New York Times reported.

The lawsuit also claimed that Baldwin should have checked to make sure that the gun was unloaded, even though an affidavit said that Baldwin was reportedly told the gun was “cold,” meaning it had no ammunition in it.

The lawsuit also claimed that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, should not have taken the job as the only armorer for the set given that the film “required multiple assistant armorers to safely manage the firearm needs” and maintain “an industry-standard degree of care,” according to Rolling Stone.

Additionally, assistant director Dave Halls was faulted for not adequately checking the firearm before he told Baldwin it could be used, according to the Times.

“The guns and ammunition on the ‘Rust’ set were required to be properly stored, properly inspected, and properly handled,” the lawsuit alleged, according to The New York Times.

“It should have been well known to all cast and crew on the ‘Rust’ set that the Colt revolver was not a toy and was capable of killing if mismanaged, misloaded and/or mishandled. Instead of following proper firearm safety protocols and practices, defendants handled the guns and ammunition in a wanton, reckless and unsafe manner on the ‘Rust’ set, and this thoroughly avoidable tragedy ensued,” the lawsuit added.

Attorney representing Baldwin and Halls did not immediately comment to The New York Times on the legal challenge.

The lawsuit comes weeks after Baldwin told paparazzi that he could not answer questions about the investigation. but lamented the loss of Hutchins.

"She was my friend," Baldwin said. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."

The Sante Fe County district attorney has not ruled out criminal charges in the case.

The Hill has reached out to a lawyer for Hall and Svetnoy for comment.

