ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions

By BERNIE WILSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYufw_0ct5zghR00
1 of 6

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — If the universal designated hitter returns to the National League for good next season as many people believe, don’t be looking for the role to be filled with prototypical aging superstars who no longer play a position.

While some teams might need to do some adjusting to fill a DH roster spot, many other clubs will roll right into the new era using a number of players whose bats can stay in the lineup as a DH while they get a rest from playing the field.

It’s just that some general managers wouldn’t mind knowing sooner rather than later as they begin putting together rosters for next season. With labor uncertainty looming, the universal DH likely will be one of the last items determined in a new collective bargaining agreement as part of a compromise between owners and the players’ association during negotiations.

One of those GMs is Alex Anthopoulos of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

The Braves acquired four outfielders in July after star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. Three of those players — Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Series MVP Jorge Soler — are free agents, and the DH uncertainty might affect how many the Braves try to bring back or replace.

“We know that we have (Adam) Duvall and Acuña under control. So I would think we are likely to sign or trade for some type of outfielder. But I’m not sure yet, I guess,” Anthopoulos said. “I think we’re waiting to see how some things go. Is there going to be a DH or not? Things like that.

“I think we have to assume, like anything, like we did last year, right now, we deal with it with the rules that we have.”

If the DH does come to the NL for good — it was used for the 2020 pandemic-shortened season — teams believe there will be several ways to fill the position.

“I think if you can have a David Ortiz, every team in baseball will take a guy like that, right?” Anthopoulos said. “And if not, then people like to move guys in an out and so on, so it all depends. I think just like anything else, I think it all depends on the player.”

Anthopoulous wasn’t the only executive to mention Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox star. Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was an assistant GM in Boston for several seasons as Ortiz became a superstar.

“When you have a guy like that, it makes it really easy,” Hoyer said. “If you don’t, it’s a question of whether you have someone just locked in or whether you rotate guys through to get off their legs.”

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo doesn’t anticipate having to scramble if the universal DH is adopted.

“There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, and you can build your roster whatever way you see fit with the personnel that you have,” Rizzo said. “There’s a whole bunch of different ways to attack the DH question.”

The AL has had the DH since 1973. With the advent of interleague play in 1997, AL pitchers have had to hit when playing in NL parks.

Oakland Athletics GM David Forst said his NL counterparts shouldn’t have any problem filling the DH spot if it’s adopted. He also said interleague games at NL ballparks will be more enjoyable for him.

“My first thought if the NL has the DH is, thank God our pitchers don’t ever have to hit again,” Forst said. “I mean there’s a lot of ways to fill that spot. You’re seeing fewer and fewer teams have a dedicated designated hitter. A lot of teams are valuing the versatility on their roster.”

Although Houston has been in the AL since 2013, a universal DH might dampen manager Dusty Baker’s enthusiasm during interleague play. Baker managed for 22 years in the NL before taking over the Astros in 2020.

“I have not seen Dusty Baker as happy as he was when he was managing in NL parks,” Astros GM James Click said. “Dusty really loves the National League game, and so from that perspective, if there’s a universal DH I think he’ll be fine, but he made no secret about the fact he was very excited to be managing in some National League parks last year.”

And then there was Astros pitcher Zack Greinke, who hit a single during his Game 4 start at Atlanta and then became the first pitcher to record a pinch hit in the World Series since 1923 when he singled in Game 5.

“I enjoyed watching Zack Greinke hit as much as anybody,” Click said. “That was a lot of fun. It’s just a different game. I don’t think too hard about it one way or the another, either way, just as long as they let us know what rules we’re playing under.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Jake Seiner contributed to this report.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Greinke not expected to re-sign with Astros, wants to join NL team

The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
David Forst
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Jed Hoyer
MLB

The latest Justin Verlander rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right-hander Justin Verlander, who is a free agent. Read all about Verlander here. Oct. 7: Astros will 'probably' extend QO to JV, per Crane. Astros owner Jim Crane said the team will "probably" extend a qualifying offer to...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Washington Nationals#Ap#The National League#Braves#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Celebrate Anniversary

Just two days ago, the Houston Astros lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games. A notable member of the team didn’t get the chance to pitch in the series – or the entire season for that matter. Star pitcher Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season as a result.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

653K+
Followers
348K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy