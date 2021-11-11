CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks slump, dollar shines as inflation fears flare

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Inflation fears pressured Asian stocks and buoyed the dollar on Thursday after data overnight showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening. Nominal U.S. Treasury yields shot higher, with that on the...

moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
British inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation surged to a 10-year high last month as household energy bills rocketed, according to data on Wednesday that will bolster expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms in October, leaping from a 3.1%...
BUSINESS
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Washington

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher Amid Inflation Fears; Sage Up 10% on Earnings

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.2%, with mining stocks gaining 1.2% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 1.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific declined overnight as Japan's...
STOCKS
Column-Perish the thought – stocks might fall :Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) – You almost have to re-read the small print for a reminder that stocks may ever fall again. The oft-used compliance disclaimer that the value of your investments may go down as well as up seems to be largely ignored by stock investors this days. And after a...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Down, Dollar And Pound Rise As Inflation Surges

Equity markets turned lower Wednesday while the dollar and pound strengthened as inflation concerns continued to fan expectations that central banks will be forced to tighten monetary policy quicker than expected. New York's three main indexes rose again after data showed a forecast-busting rise in retail sales as well as...
STOCKS
#Inflation#Asian Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Reuters#U S Treasury#Msci#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Americans#The White House
Metro International

Dollar jumps after U.S. retail data fuels rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with the pound also climbing after inflation in Britain hit its highest for ten years. The dollar rose to its highest against the Japanese yen since March...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE:NIO) slipped 2.8% in 2:25 p.m. ET trading Wednesday afternoon, joining in a multi-car company pileup that cost Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) more than 5% and sent Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) crashing 18% lower. So what. There is one big difference among these three electric...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Follow Wall St Lower As Inflation Fears Mount

Asian markets fell Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street fuelled by growing inflation concerns and talk that central banks will have to tighten their monetary policies quicker than anticipated. While recent data and healthy corporate earnings indicate that consumers continue to spend, traders are increasingly fearful that more than a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle at lowest since early October

Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday, settling at their lowest level since early October. Prices fell sharply following a South China Morning Post report that said the U.S. and China discussed the possible release of oil from their reserves to help lower international oil prices, during a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. Biden, meanwhile asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into possible illegal practices that are contributing to rising gasoline prices. Oil failed to find support even as data from the Energy Information Administration revealed a weekly decline of 2.1 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories, the first weekly decline in four weeks. December West Texas Intermediate oil dropped $2.40, or 3%, to settle at $78.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since Oct. 7, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Explainer-What is the SPR, the emergency oil stash Biden may tap?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool oil prices in conjunction with other big consumers like China and Japan. Such a move may not have a long-term impact on dampening U.S. oil prices that hit a seven-year high above $85 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS

