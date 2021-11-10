CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

TSA Workers Facing COVID Vaccination Deadline Right Before Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Just last month, the problem at the airport was flight cancellations. With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, the problem could be getting through airport security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Oakland International Airport were long on Wednesday, but that could change in...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Airline staffers won't have to be vaccinated before the holiday travel season — but tension and uncertainty remain in wake of extended vaccine deadline

The Biden administration pushed back the vaccine mandate deadline for federal contractors to January 4, 2022. Airlines with federal contracts don't have to worry about meeting the deadline until after the holidays. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines previously signaled they weren't going to comply with the original deadline.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

These Are the Thanksgiving Foods You Can Bring Through TSA According to Travel Experts

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, you've probably got visions of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and pie dancing in your head. Don't even get us started on that Turkey Day-leftover-sandwich the next day. If you're flying to be with family or friends this year, which millions of people are expected to be doing, you'll need to be mindful of TSA rules when traveling with leftovers. Some foods are okay to toss in your carry-on luggage, but others will have to be checked.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Oakland, CA
cbslocal.com

Get Ready For The Crush: TSA Says Pre-Pandemic Travel Volume Likely To Return For Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving approaching, airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of travelers. But concerns have been raised about Transportation Security Administration staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday. Traffic at airports like LaGuardia is expected to look a...
TRAVEL
WRGB

Airport, TSA to outline holiday travel requirements

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — COLONIE (WRGB) - - - Holiday travel season is fast approaching as COVID-19 travel restrictions are easing. The Albany International Airport says they’re prepared for Thanksgiving travel. Officials say the airport and the Transportation Security Administration have seen an increase in travel during the holidays,...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Airport Security#Covid#Kpix#The White House#Leisure Americas For
BoardingArea

Two More Airlines Join TSA PreCheck Program

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program, with the addition of two more airlines that will participate in its expedited screening program. They are:. El Al Israeli Airlines. Global Crossing. As per TSA’s press release dated November 15, 2021, this brings the total...
LIFESTYLE
wpr.org

TSA doesn't anticipate holiday travel delays at Wisconsin airports due to vaccine mandate

With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, Wisconsin airports are preparing for a busy holiday travel season compared to 2020, and officials with the federal Transportation Security Administration said they don't anticipate disruptions. Already this year, Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
TravelPulse

TSA Provides Tips for Traveling With Thanksgiving Foods

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period and providing travel tips to make getting through a checkpoint as quick as possible. For travelers heading through a security checkpoint with food items, TSA officers shared a helpful tip. If the food is solid, it...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Doesn’t Expect Vaccine Mandate To Cause Staffing Issues For Thanksgiving Travel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The TSA is ready for the influx of Thanksgiving travelers at the Pittsburgh International Airport and it doesn’t expect the federal vaccine mandate to get in the way of staffing, the agency said Wednesday. The TSA said it’s been “working diligently” to implement the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and it’s prepared to handle more travelers. To make holiday travel as smooth as it can be, the TSA recommends bringing a mask because they’re still mandatory, getting to the airport two hours earlier and knowing what is and isn’t allowed in your carry-on and checked luggage. The busiest days for travel are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward, the TSA said. The agency said the busiest day in its history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving of 2019. Travel volume isn’t expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels, but the TSA said it still expects a surge compared to what was seen in the weeks leading up to the holiday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GovExec.com

Concerns Raised With TSA Staffing and Vaccine Mandate Ahead of Holiday Travel

Lawmakers and union officials expressed concerns on Tuesday about disruptions to air travel during the upcoming holiday season, pointing in part to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and potential discipline butting up against peak airport traffic. Transportation Security Administration employees, like the rest of the federal workforce, have until Nov....
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

How to navigate holiday travel (and vaccine etiquette) this Thanksgiving

For many people, Thanksgiving 2021 will be the first family get-together in quite a while. To help you celebrate safely, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC New medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar offer tips and advice in the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook.Nov. 17, 2021.
TRAVEL
themountvernongrapevine.com

TSA Expects Surge in Travel Volume for Thanksgiving, Stresses Importance of Preparedness

WASHINGTON—The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects airport security checkpoints nationwide will be busy during the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 28, and the agency is prepared to handle the increase in passenger volume for the holiday. TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday.
TRAVEL
CBS DFW

TSA Emphasizes Preparedness For Thanksgiving Travel

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) advised travelers to expect heavy traffic this holiday season in advance of Thanksgiving. The TSA announced in a November 17 press release that travelers should arrive early and prepare ahead of time, giving themselves plenty of time to park their cars, check their bags, and get their boarding passes before security screening.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy