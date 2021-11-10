TSA Workers Facing COVID Vaccination Deadline Right Before Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The TSA is ready for the influx of Thanksgiving travelers at the Pittsburgh International Airport and it doesn’t expect the federal vaccine mandate to get in the way of staffing, the agency said Wednesday. The TSA said it’s been “working diligently” to implement the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and it’s prepared to handle more travelers. To make holiday travel as smooth as it can be, the TSA recommends bringing a mask because they’re still mandatory, getting to the airport two hours earlier and knowing what is and isn’t allowed in your carry-on and checked luggage. The busiest days for travel are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward, the TSA said. The agency said the busiest day in its history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving of 2019. Travel volume isn’t expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels, but the TSA said it still expects a surge compared to what was seen in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO