As teased in recent weeks, Google Drive now offers a new Material You widget on Android 12 that lets you “quickly access suggested files and search.”. This “Suggested files” widget consists of a query field that immediately opens the app and keyboard to the “Search in Drive” UI. Next to that is an upload button that opens the system file picker, while below that is a list of five or so documents you recently edited and “often open around this time.” Tapping opens the appropriate app (Docs, Sheets, Slides) directly.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO