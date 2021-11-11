CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama boy sets world record for most premature infant to survive

By Sarah Polus
 7 days ago
Guinness World Records on Wednesday announced that an Alabama boy has set the record for the most premature baby to survive.

Curtis Means, who is now 16 months old, was born 132 days — almost 19 weeks — premature on July 5, 2020 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). At birth, he weighed less than a pound (14.8 ounces).

The boy had a twin who did not survive the birth, which took place when the mother was 21 weeks and one day pregnant.

The chances of survival when babies are born that early are essentially none, Dr. Brian Sims, a neonatologist at the hospital, said in a release shared by UAB.

"The numbers say that babies at this age will not survive. Mum's question to me was: 'Can we give my babies a chance?'"

"I’ve been doing this almost 20 years… but I’ve never seen a baby this young be as strong as he was," Sims added. "There was something special about Curtis."

Curtis, with the help of a ventilator, was discharged on April 6 after 275 days in the hospital.

The boy's prognosis going forward is unknown since he is such a rare case, the doctor noted.

"We do not know what all the future will hold for Curtis since there is no one else like him," Sims said in the release. "He started writing his own story the day he was born. That story will be read and studied by many and, hopefully, will help improve care of premature infants around the world."

