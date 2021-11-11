CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5B in Tesla shares

By TOM KRISHER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BLv4_0ct5wz2x00
Elon Musk Stock Sale FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington on March 9, 2020. After making a promise on Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options. The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

DETROIT — (AP) — After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk’s stake in the company.

About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday. The shares were up 2.6% to $1,096 in extended trading Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

The filings also disclosed that Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The tax transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He’s the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives calculated that Musk has about $10 billion in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don't sell any shares. However, the wording on unrealized gains, also called a "billionaires tax," was removed from President Joe Biden's budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon. “Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Musk a cash salary, but has received huge stock options. “I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, although Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

US stocks shuffle lower, pulling indexes further from highs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stock indexes shuflfed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling a bit further off their record heights. The S&P 500 fell 12.23 points, or 0.3%, to 4,688.67 after earlier drifting between a tiny gain and a 0.4% decline. It’s sitting just 13.03 points below its all-time high set a week and a half ago.
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Under pressure, Apple allows self-repairs to iPhones, Macs

Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
Action News Jax

Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Battery-powered vehicles will get top billing at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens this week after a year's hiatus due to the novel coronavirus. Subaru, which has seen strong sales growth in the U.S. during the past decade, will unveil its first all-electric vehicle, a smallish SUV named the Solterra.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Recall alert: VW Group recalls Audi cars over air bag problem

DETROIT — Volkswagen Group announced it is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because an electric seat heater cable problem can cause a computer to disable an air bag in the front passenger seat of several models. Audi is recalling 208,332 cars in the U.S.,...
CARS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
75K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy