BONESTEEL — Platte-Geddes took a straight-set win over Avon in a Region 6B semifinal Thursday night to advance to the SoDak 16. Set scores were 25-11, 25-12 and 25-7. Platte-Geddes (31-4): Cadence Van Zee powered her way to team-highs with 11 kills, 17 digs and 10 ace serves. Karly VanDerWerff added nine kills, nine digs and one block, as Avery DeVries put up 27 assists, four aces and six digs. Regan Hoffman had seven kills, 11 digs and five aces for the Black Panthers, who will take the No. 1 seed to the SoDak 16 and will face off with Faith (20-17) on Nov. 9.

BONESTEEL, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO