Wilmington, NC

Members of white nationalist group show up at NC school board meeting

By WECT
CBS 17
CBS 17
 7 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Five members of white nationalist group “Proud Boys” showed up at the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

They entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.

None of the members of the Proud Boys formally addressed the board during public comment, but they gave people speaking against the mask mandate a standing ovation.

School board member Nelson Beaulieu had little to say about the presence of group members.

“I really have no comment,” said Beaulieu. “Everyone’s entitled to show up, no violence no outbursts; everyone’s entitled to be here and have their voices heard. I don’t have to agree with any of them, but they’re entitled to their First Amendment protections and that’s what they decided to exercise here tonight.”

The Proud Boys is a far right, neo-fascist organization that’s tied to political violence; it was designated as a terrorist group in Canada earlier this year.

Members of the group tell WECT they assembled to hear the mask discussion, and say they’ve attended meetings in the past, but this was the first time they’ve showed up in their “colors” representing the Proud Boys.

Comments / 193

Stanley White
5d ago

how will you fill when the black panthers show up at a school board meeting. my God it's a school board meeting what racist group would or should be allowed in a school board meeting.Not saying anything is like saying it's okpeople have rights which is true. but when you allow terrorist to show up and you don't speak out than you are not fit to be a school board member.

Reply(3)
24
Jeb Stuart
6d ago

Hmm, why these white boys hiding their faces? I've NEVER WITNESSED ANY of my fellow BLM patriots or any of the law abiding Antifa participants hiding their faces behind bandanas.

Reply(23)
42
pax-man HD
6d ago

Funny but BLM and ANTIFA never rioted. But, if you'll actually read who law enforcement in ALL cities where there was burning of property and even the murder of the cop, that was your boys, white supremacists. The same kind that tried to wreck our democracy and kill our law makers. The ones that left human excrement in the halls of the Capitol.you people are the lowest of the low

Reply(13)
34
 

