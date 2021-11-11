Members of white nationalist group show up at NC school board meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Five members of white nationalist group “Proud Boys” showed up at the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

They entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.

None of the members of the Proud Boys formally addressed the board during public comment, but they gave people speaking against the mask mandate a standing ovation.

School board member Nelson Beaulieu had little to say about the presence of group members.

“I really have no comment,” said Beaulieu. “Everyone’s entitled to show up, no violence no outbursts; everyone’s entitled to be here and have their voices heard. I don’t have to agree with any of them, but they’re entitled to their First Amendment protections and that’s what they decided to exercise here tonight.”

The Proud Boys is a far right, neo-fascist organization that’s tied to political violence; it was designated as a terrorist group in Canada earlier this year.

Members of the group tell WECT they assembled to hear the mask discussion, and say they’ve attended meetings in the past, but this was the first time they’ve showed up in their “colors” representing the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved. Top Videos

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Read

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

ADVERTISEMENThttps://4b78eed4f7ba8a4d4bc70b9b8b6fc802.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.htmlADVERTISEMENThttps://4b78eed4f7ba8a4d4bc70b9b8b6fc802.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.htmlhttps://4b78eed4f7ba8a4d4bc70b9b8b6fc802.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html Home News Weather Sports Event Calendar See It, Snap It, Send It About Us Meet the Team

WECT

322 Shipyard Blvd.

Wilmington, NC 28412

(910) 791-8070

Public Inspection File PUBLICFILE@WECT.COM (910) 791-8070 Terms of Service Privacy Policy EEO Report Advertising Closed Captioning A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station – © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Five members of the white nationalist group “Proud Boys” showed up at the New Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

They entered the board of education building to stand watch at the meeting.

None of the members of the Proud Boys formally addressed the board during public comment, but they gave people speaking against the mask mandate a standing ovation.

School board member Nelson Beaulieu had little to say about the presence of group members.

“I really have no comment,” Beaulieu said. “Everyone’s entitled to show up, no violence no outbursts; everyone’s entitled to be here and have their voices heard. I don’t have to agree with any of them, but they’re entitled to their First Amendment protections and that’s what they decided to exercise here tonight.”

The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist organization that’s tied to political violence; it was designated as a terrorist group in Canada earlier this year.

Members of the group tell WECT they assembled to hear the mask discussion, and say they’ve attended meetings in the past, but this was the first time they’ve showed up in their “colors” representing the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.