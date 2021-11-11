Peñitas city manager pleads guilty to bribery, bankruptcy fraud

PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas city official pleaded guilty to bribery and bankruptcy charges.

According to a release, Omar Romero, 38, admitted that he used a cell phone to speak with other public officials regarding a scheme to sell a water tank to Agua Special Utility District (SUD) and be compensated with board votes in his favor.

Romero, who has served as Peñitas city manager since 2015, also admitted he obtained at least $50 thousand from a debtor’s estate while he served as the chief restructuring officer of Hidalgo County Emergency Services Foundation in 2019. This foundation filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and closed down in May 2021.

Romero pleaded guilty to the two charges against him on Wednesday.

He will be sentenced for these charges on Jan. 20, 2022. Romero could face up to five years in federal prison for each of these charges.

