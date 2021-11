Play the classic video game Snake on the tabletop with an upcoming board game adaptation of the original retro title. Snake: The Board Game looks to transform the video game that was initially released as Blockade in 1976 - before becoming a huge hit on mobile phones as Snake - which has players attempting to navigate an arena as an ever-growing snake who cannot make contact with any obstacles or its own extending body. A video game board game for two to four players, Snake: The Board Game slows down the pacing of the original retro title by having players gradually move their respective snakes around the board without colliding with anything along the way.

